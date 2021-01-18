Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,777 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,566 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 223.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,873 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,046 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ormat Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

NYSE:ORA traded down $4.59 on Monday, reaching $108.03. 604,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.54. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.44 and a 52-week high of $117.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.49 and a 200-day moving average of $70.84.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $158.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.47 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 5.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

