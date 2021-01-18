Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 308 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 93,635 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 298.8% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 7,975 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,794 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,974 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRTX stock traded down $0.57 on Monday, hitting $225.55. The company had a trading volume of 70,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,970. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $197.47 and a 12-month high of $306.08. The stock has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.30.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $217.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,260,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,087.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total transaction of $329,111.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,245.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.66.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

