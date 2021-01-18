Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 14,849 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 307.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,849 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.04. 10,561,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,881,420. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.38. The company has a market cap of $160.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $83.34.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.14.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $3,321,838.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

