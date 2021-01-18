Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,891 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 35,245,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9,017.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,051,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,943,000 after acquiring an additional 14,886,502 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,270,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,536,000 after acquiring an additional 409,899 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,788,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,569 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,346,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,597,000 after purchasing an additional 107,170 shares in the last quarter.

VCIT traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $96.44. 87,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,136,960. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $78.82 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.83 and its 200-day moving average is $96.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.388 per share. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

