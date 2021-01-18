Arden Trust Co Makes New Investment in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,041 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 443,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 25,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 825,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 199,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. 2.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBVA. Banco Sabadell raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of BBVA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.95. 2,596,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,588,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average is $3.60. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

