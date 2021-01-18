551 Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Bought by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 551 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter worth about $827,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in ANSYS by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in ANSYS by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 6.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.3% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.50.

In related news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $5,259,069.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total transaction of $7,452,736.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,244,291.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,854 shares of company stock valued at $15,450,581. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded down $4.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $364.28. 16,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,910. The stock has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.42 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.07 and a 12-month high of $378.85.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

