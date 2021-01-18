Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Del Taco is the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the United States, serving more than three million guests each week. At Del Taco, menu items are made to order with fresh ingredients, including Cheddar cheese grated from 40-pound blocks, handmade pico de gallo salsa, lard-free beans slow-cooked from scratch, and marinated chicken grilled in the restaurant. The menu includes classic Mexican dishes such as tacos, burritos, quesadillas and nachos as well as American favorites including hamburgers, crinkle-cut fries and shakes. The company was founded on June 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TACO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, CL King boosted their price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACO traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.27. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $10.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.24. The company has a market cap of $371.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.79.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. Del Taco Restaurants had a negative net margin of 42.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.36 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st.

In related news, Director Ari B. Levy acquired 21,300 shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $162,732.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 383,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,826.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eileen A. Aptman bought 88,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $658,244.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,781.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 164,452 shares of company stock worth $1,224,965 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 4.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 3.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 548,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 143.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,896 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 101,793 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 428.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 440,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 357,026 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 6.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 295,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of October 15, 2020, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states.

