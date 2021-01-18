BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF)

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Bear Creek Mining stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.09. 122,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,290. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43. Bear Creek Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04.

Get Bear Creek Mining alerts:

About Bear Creek Mining

Bear Creek Mining Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani silver-lead-zinc project, which consists of twelve mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,000 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.