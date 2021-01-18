BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF)

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Bear Creek Mining stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.09. 122,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,290. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43. Bear Creek Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04.
About Bear Creek Mining
