First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Lowered to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

FQVLF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $19.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.02. The stock had a trading volume of 68,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,960. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of -40.04 and a beta of 2.20.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

