Societe Generale Upgrades NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) to “Buy”

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

RBSPF has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NatWest Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. HSBC cut shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RBSPF traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.19. 1,138,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,140. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 4.69%.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

