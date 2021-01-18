United Malt Group (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

United Malt Group (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS UMLGF remained flat at $$3.16 during mid-day trading on Monday. United Malt Group has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $3.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.13.
About United Malt Group
