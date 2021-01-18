Insider Buying: North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) Insider Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$131,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$131,839.

North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 13th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.73 per share, with a total value of C$127,280.00.

Shares of NOA stock traded up C$0.16 on Monday, hitting C$13.19. The stock had a trading volume of 6,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,917. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$5.81 and a one year high of C$15.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.33. The company has a market cap of C$384.34 million and a PE ratio of 8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.95.

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$94.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$99.79 million. Equities research analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.7400001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.32%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOA. Pi Financial upped their price objective on North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities lowered shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.00.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

