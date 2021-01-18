Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) COO Sells $14,960.43 in Stock

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) COO David Leslie Szekeres sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $14,960.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at $22,612.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David Leslie Szekeres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, David Leslie Szekeres sold 3,571 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $70,205.86.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock traded down $0.70 on Monday, reaching $17.64. 43,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,260. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $24.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.68.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.18% and a negative return on equity of 65.06%. The firm had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 90.5% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 407.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heron Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.57.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

