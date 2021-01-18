Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,742 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 918 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 31.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,014 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LVS traded down $2.24 on Monday, reaching $53.44. The stock had a trading volume of 9,520,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,436,550. The company has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.98 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.10. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $74.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $586.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.36 million. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.50 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Union Gaming Research downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.61.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

