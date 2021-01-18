Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 64 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IQV stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $187.79. The company had a trading volume of 18,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,230. The company has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.79 and a 12 month high of $192.34.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on IQVIA from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.33.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 63,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $1,658,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

