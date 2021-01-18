Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AZN. AlphaValue raised AstraZeneca to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a positive rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 14th. Oddo Bhf raised AstraZeneca from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, HSBC raised AstraZeneca from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.80.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN opened at $51.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.75 billion, a PE ratio of 53.48, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. Equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 117.8% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 119,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 64,419 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth $1,221,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $647,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.6% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.