Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Axcella Health alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AXLA. B. Riley assumed coverage on Axcella Health in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Axcella Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Axcella Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcella Health currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.89.

NASDAQ:AXLA opened at $5.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $213.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.05. Axcella Health has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 22.66 and a quick ratio of 22.66.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect that Axcella Health will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXLA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 50.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 176.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the second quarter valued at about $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs) for the treatment of complex diseases and improving health in the United States. It offers AXA1665 for use in treating overt hepatic encephalopathy; AXA1125 and AXA1957 to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; AXA2678 for use in treating muscle atrophy; and AXA4010 to target multiple biological pathways to support normal structures and functions of the blood.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axcella Health (AXLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.