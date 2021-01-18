Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Downgraded by B. Riley

B. Riley lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. B. Riley currently has $77.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $138.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ARCT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arcturus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.13.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $59.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.94. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $129.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.43). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.32% and a negative net margin of 506.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $46,675,592.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,557,745 shares in the company, valued at $269,944,407.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Insiders sold 462,255 shares of company stock worth $47,692,393 over the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 504.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,935,000 after buying an additional 1,302,232 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 123.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,376,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,060,000 after buying an additional 761,631 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 506.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 870,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,708,000 after buying an additional 727,354 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 30.1% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,495,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,072,000 after buying an additional 577,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 20.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,859,000 after buying an additional 198,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.