Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price upped by Cowen from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AMD. Cleveland Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Truist began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a hold rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.00.
Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $88.21 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $195,352.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,538.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,532,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,106 shares of company stock worth $17,820,093 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
