Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price upped by Cowen from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AMD. Cleveland Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Truist began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a hold rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $88.21 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $195,352.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,538.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,532,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,106 shares of company stock worth $17,820,093 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

