Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anixa Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops diagnostics and therapeutics to detect cancer. Anixa Biosciences Inc., formerly known as ITUS Corporation, is based in San Jose, United States. “

Get Anixa Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Anixa Biosciences stock opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.04 million, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.58. Anixa Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $5.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.61.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Anixa Biosciences stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Anixa Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anixa Biosciences (ANIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anixa Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixa Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.