Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Anixa Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops diagnostics and therapeutics to detect cancer. Anixa Biosciences Inc., formerly known as ITUS Corporation, is based in San Jose, United States. “
Shares of Anixa Biosciences stock opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.04 million, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.58. Anixa Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $5.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.61.
Anixa Biosciences Company Profile
Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.
