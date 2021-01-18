John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $107.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 15.24% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “John Bean projects adjusted earnings per share between 80 cents and 90 cents for fourth-quarter 2020. The mid-point of the guidance range projects a year-over-year slump of 43%. The company’s earnings estimates for the to-be-reported quarter have gone down lately. The AeroTech segment continues to bear the brunt of decline in global passenger air travel due to the pandemic. Cargo customers have largely delayed airfreight capital investments to 2021. Further, the company is witnessing reduced aftermarket demand in the segment due to lower equipment utilization by customers. At the FoodTech segment, general economic and trade uncertainties have impacted the decision-making process among customers. It continues to be impacted by persistent decline in demand for food service due to reduced restaurant, travel and school activity.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.25.

JBT opened at $126.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.66. John Bean Technologies has a 52-week low of $56.17 and a 52-week high of $132.39.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $419.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.98 million. Research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $36,447.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,088,471.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 3,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $455,550.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,303,369.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,733 shares of company stock worth $1,049,324. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,549,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,420,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,323,000 after acquiring an additional 49,897 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 871,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,105,000 after acquiring an additional 40,212 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 26.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 342,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,509,000 after acquiring an additional 72,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 691.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 307,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 268,746 shares during the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

