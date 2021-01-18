VideoCoin (VID) Market Capitalization Tops $7.75 Million

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 18th. VideoCoin has a market cap of $7.75 million and $69,900.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VideoCoin has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VideoCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0529 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 99% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 66.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VideoCoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,523,028 coins. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

VideoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

