ZB Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $128.33 Million (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. ZB Token has a total market capitalization of $128.33 million and approximately $14.15 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZB Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000752 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ZB Token has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00058535 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.05 or 0.00504792 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005503 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000221 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00041657 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,448.50 or 0.03930147 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00012526 BTC.
- INO COIN (INO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00016440 BTC.
ZB Token Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “
ZB Token Token Trading
ZB Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
