THETA Price Up 21.3% Over Last 7 Days (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. One THETA token can now be bought for approximately $2.03 or 0.00005503 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, THETA has traded up 21.3% against the dollar. THETA has a market cap of $2.03 billion and $104.10 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00058535 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.05 or 0.00504792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00041657 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,448.50 or 0.03930147 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00012526 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00016440 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00014826 BTC.

About THETA

THETA (THETA) is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

