Blackmoon Hits Market Capitalization of $2.11 Million (BMC)

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded down 10% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. During the last seven days, Blackmoon has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. Blackmoon has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and $13.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blackmoon token can now be purchased for $0.0390 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00058535 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.05 or 0.00504792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00041657 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,448.50 or 0.03930147 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00012526 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00016440 BTC.

About Blackmoon

BMC is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. The official website for Blackmoon is www.blackmoon.net . The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG

Blackmoon Token Trading

Blackmoon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blackmoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blackmoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blackmoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

