BitCoal Hits Market Capitalization of $6,471.57 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 31.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. BitCoal has a total market cap of $6,471.57 and approximately $5.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitCoal has traded down 32.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.47 or 0.00416399 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000634 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000371 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

BitCoal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

