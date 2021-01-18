United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Receives “Neutral” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UDIRF has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Internet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of United Internet in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of United Internet stock opened at $42.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.14. United Internet has a 52-week low of $36.10 and a 52-week high of $49.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.66.

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter. United Internet had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 8.07%.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

