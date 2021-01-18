Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $248,000 Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 535.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,591 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 172.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,258,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,412,000 after acquiring an additional 797,162 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,635,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,420,000 after purchasing an additional 550,580 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in The Hershey by 312.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 379,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,440,000 after purchasing an additional 287,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Hershey by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 883,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,647,000 after purchasing an additional 225,379 shares during the period. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.25.

HSY opened at $148.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.22. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $109.88 and a 12 month high of $161.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $351,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,621 shares in the company, valued at $22,867,765.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,778 shares of company stock worth $1,139,781 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

