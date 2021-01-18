WAM Capital Limited (WAM.AX) (ASX:WAM) Announces $0.08 Interim Dividend

WAM Capital Limited (WAM.AX) (ASX:WAM) announced a interim dividend on Monday, January 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Monday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 35.87 and a quick ratio of 35.87.
About WAM Capital Limited (WAM.AX)
