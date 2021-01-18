WAM Capital Limited (WAM.AX) (ASX:WAM) Announces $0.08 Interim Dividend

WAM Capital Limited (WAM.AX) (ASX:WAM) announced a interim dividend on Monday, January 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Monday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 35.87 and a quick ratio of 35.87.

WAM Capital Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It makes its investments in companies primarily engaged in the industrial sector. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of small to medium-cap companies.

