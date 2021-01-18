Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 11th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th.

Movado Group has decreased its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years. Movado Group has a dividend payout ratio of 76.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Movado Group to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Shares of MOV opened at $21.21 on Monday. Movado Group has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $21.80. The firm has a market cap of $491.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $169.86 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Movado Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.