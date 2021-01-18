PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CAO Sells $31,590.00 in Stock

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CAO Scott William Cook sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $31,590.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,060.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Scott William Cook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 12th, Scott William Cook sold 1,302 shares of PROS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $62,886.60.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Scott William Cook sold 1,519 shares of PROS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total value of $74,370.24.

Shares of PRO stock opened at $45.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.46. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $68.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $61.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.01 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 28.65%. PROS’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRO. Zacks Investment Research cut PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PROS during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 230.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROS during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PROS during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 23.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

