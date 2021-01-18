CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th.
Shares of IGR opened at $6.95 on Monday. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $8.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.25.
About CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund
