Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,425,000 after buying an additional 8,646 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,528 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,674,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $262,654,000 after buying an additional 173,309 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $179.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.07.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $173.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.77 and a 52 week high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 60,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $10,014,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

