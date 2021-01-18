Zacks: Brokerages Expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to announce $91.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $82.70 million to $96.88 million. Merchants Bancorp posted sales of $60.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year sales of $330.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $322.30 million to $336.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $315.73 million, with estimates ranging from $293.69 million to $341.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.72. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $103.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.35 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MBIN. TheStreet upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 451.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000. 21.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MBIN stock opened at $30.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $878.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $32.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.50%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

