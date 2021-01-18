Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of M. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Macy’s by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Conning Inc. acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M stock opened at $13.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.98. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on M shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Macy’s from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Macy’s from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.05.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

