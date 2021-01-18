Equity Bancshares (EQBK) to Release Earnings on Monday

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 25th. Analysts expect Equity Bancshares to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $38.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.65 million. Equity Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. On average, analysts expect Equity Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ EQBK opened at $23.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Equity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $354.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Several research firms have weighed in on EQBK. TheStreet lowered Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

