Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) had its target price hoisted by Craig Hallum from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AKTS. Zacks Investment Research cut Akoustis Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akoustis Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

AKTS stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. Akoustis Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $14.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a current ratio of 9.40.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Mcmahon sold 7,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $62,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 506,474 shares in the company, valued at $4,051,792. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 50,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $388,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,435,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,137,454.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,667 shares of company stock worth $1,879,061 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 482.7% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 102,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 84,782 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 25.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 7.7% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

