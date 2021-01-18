Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 51.40 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 51.40 target price on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a CHF 54 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 51 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 51 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 64 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 48 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 52.04.

Lafargeholcim has a 1 year low of CHF 50.40 and a 1 year high of CHF 60.

