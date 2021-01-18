Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) (TSE:FOOD) Price Target Increased to C$14.25 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) (TSE:FOOD) had its target price increased by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.75 to C$14.25 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FOOD. Scotiabank upped their target price on Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) from C$12.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$14.00 price target on Goodfood Market Corp. (FOOD.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.38.

FOOD stock opened at C$12.82 on Monday. Goodfood Market Corp. has a 1 year low of C$1.49 and a 1 year high of C$14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.25, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.36. The firm has a market cap of C$863.79 million and a P/E ratio of -493.08.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

