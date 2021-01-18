Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ABST. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform under weight rating on shares of Absolute Software in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

ABST stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. Absolute Software has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $13.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Absolute Software had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $28.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Absolute Software will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Absolute Software stock. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 164,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000. Absolute Software accounts for about 1.6% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Absolute Software at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

