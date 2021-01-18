Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Raised to $340.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $275.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Autodesk from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Griffin Securities upped their price target on Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Autodesk from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $239.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $279.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $308.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $321.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.68, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 1.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,839,197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $886,893,000 after acquiring an additional 36,624 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,155,514 shares of the software company’s stock worth $497,946,000 after purchasing an additional 51,794 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 8.7% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,126,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $491,237,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 5.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,592,828 shares of the software company’s stock worth $367,960,000 after purchasing an additional 85,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 9.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,446,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $334,101,000 after purchasing an additional 128,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

