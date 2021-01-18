Benchmark Initiates Coverage on SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD)

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on SOC Telemed in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded SOC Telemed from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday.

SOC Telemed stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.83. SOC Telemed has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc provides telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

