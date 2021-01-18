Short Interest in TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Declines By 21.6%

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,280,900 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the December 15th total of 5,457,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,712.4 days.

TUI stock opened at $5.20 on Monday. TUI has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $12.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.73.

Get TUI alerts:

Separately, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

Featured Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.