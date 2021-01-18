James Cropper PLC (CRPR.L) (LON:CRPR) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of James Cropper PLC (CRPR.L) (LON:CRPR) in a research report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.
Shares of LON:CRPR opened at GBX 1,179 ($15.40) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.59. The firm has a market cap of £112.65 million and a P/E ratio of 35.30. James Cropper PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 580 ($7.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,390 ($18.16). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,078.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 993.22.
James Cropper PLC (CRPR.L) Company Profile
