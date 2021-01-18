James Cropper PLC (CRPR.L) (LON:CRPR) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of James Cropper PLC (CRPR.L) (LON:CRPR) in a research report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON:CRPR opened at GBX 1,179 ($15.40) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.59. The firm has a market cap of £112.65 million and a P/E ratio of 35.30. James Cropper PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 580 ($7.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,390 ($18.16). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,078.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 993.22.

James Cropper PLC (CRPR.L) Company Profile

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products divisions. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures wet-laid nonwovens used in aerospace, defense, fuel cells, composites, automotive, construction, and applications, as well as metal coated carbon fibers.

