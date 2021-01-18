Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €23.30 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €23.30 ($27.41) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 54.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DTE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.20 ($20.24) price target on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €19.87 ($23.37).

Shares of FRA:DTE opened at €15.05 ($17.71) on Monday. Deutsche Telekom AG has a 52 week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 52 week high of €18.13 ($21.33). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €15.02 and its 200-day moving average is €14.74.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

