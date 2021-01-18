Serinus Energy plc (SENX.L)’s (SENX) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Serinus Energy plc (SENX.L) (LON:SENX)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

LON:SENX opened at GBX 3.44 ($0.04) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £39.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65. Serinus Energy plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1.91 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 10.50 ($0.14). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,407.58, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37.

About Serinus Energy plc (SENX.L)

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania. The company also holds 45% working interest in the Sabria concession, which covers an area of approximately 26,195 gross acres; 100% working interest in the Chouech Es Saida concession covering an area of approximately 52,480 acres; 100% working interest in the Ech Chouech concession that covers an area of approximately 33,920 acres; 100% working interest in the Zinnia concession covering an area of approximately 17,920 acres; and 100% working interest in the Sanrhar concession, which covers an area of approximately 36,879 acres located in Tunisia.

