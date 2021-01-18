Short Interest in Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Increases By 22.1%

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,400 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the December 15th total of 120,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 737.0 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VTXPF. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. CSFB restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of VTXPF opened at $32.65 on Monday. Victrex has a twelve month low of $21.82 and a twelve month high of $32.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

