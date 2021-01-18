Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (SDP.L) (LON:SDP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $660.00

Shares of Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (SDP.L) (LON:SDP) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 660 ($8.62) and last traded at GBX 660 ($8.62), with a volume of 166511 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 650 ($8.49).

The company has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -12.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 616.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 537.16.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (SDP.L)’s payout ratio is -18.83%.

Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s principal investment objective is to achieve capital growth through investment in equities of companies located in the continent of Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the far eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

