Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) a €79.00 Price Target

HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) has been assigned a €79.00 ($92.94) target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €65.75 ($77.35).

Shares of HEI stock opened at €66.78 ($78.56) on Monday. HeidelbergCement AG has a 1-year low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 1-year high of €69.44 ($81.69). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €62.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of €55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.88.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

