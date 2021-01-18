Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 717,600 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the December 15th total of 912,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 273,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CBIO opened at $6.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.56. Catalyst Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $144.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.07.

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the second quarter worth $453,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the second quarter worth $255,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 175.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 45,393 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 39.0% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 75,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 21,255 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 49.6% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on CBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Biosciences and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various treatments for hemophilia and other rare bleeding disorders using its potent subcutaneous (SQ) coagulation factors that promote blood clotting. Its engineered coagulation factors are designed to overcome the limitations of current intravenous (IV) treatment options, facilitate prophylaxis, and ultimately deliver substantially better outcomes for patients using SQ dosing.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.